New Shot on IPhone 12 video released

Apple recently released their iPhone 12 smartphone and now we have a new Shot on iPhone 12 video.

The video ‘Everyday Experiments” shows off the camera on the new iPhone 12 and gives us an idea of what they cameras are capable of.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apple’s four new iPhone 12 handsets are now available to buy, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Prices for the handsets start at £699 and go up to £1399.

Source Apple / YouTube

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals