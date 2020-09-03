New Seagate IronWolf and IronWolf Pro NAS HDDs offers 18TB HDD and new SSD options

Seagate has this week introduced its newly updated IronWolf and IronWolf Pro NAS HDD range which now offer options up to 18 TB of HDD storage as well as new SATA solid-state drive options to choose from. The new 18 TB IronWolf Pro is specifically designed and optimized for NAS with AgileArray firmware built on top of CMR technology, delivering consistent RAID performance while enabling multiple, simultaneous users. The new 18 TB IronWolf Pro HDD is available this month priced at $609.

The new IronWolf 125 SSD is now available in capacities of 250 GB ($62.99), 500 GB ($83.99), 1 TB ($141.99), 2 TB ($293.99), and 4 TB ($608.99).

The IronWolf Pro 125 is also available now in capacities of 240 GB ($94.99), 480 GB ($136.99), 960 GB ($262.99), 1.92 TB ($472.99), and 3.84 TB ($944.99).

“The drive offers a high workload rate limit (WRL) of 300 TB/year, allowing users to stream, backup, and access more of their NAS data. It also offers a 250 MB/s Sustained Transfer Rate, making it the highest capacity and fastest IronWolf drive in the pack. IronWolf Pro HDDs offer IronWolf Health Management for compatible NAS systems and a five-year limited warranty.

Seagate’s new IronWolf Pro 125 and IronWolf 125 SATA SSDs are NAS-optimized drives that deliver 24×7 endurance and multi-user scalable performance to meet the needs of SMBs, creative professionals, and home office users. IronWolf Pro 125 SSD is tailored for multi-user environments and power users allowing for up to 1 DWPD, Power Loss Data Protection, a five-year limited warranty, and three-year Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Services. IronWolf 125 SSD offers 0.7 DWPD and a five-year limited warranty. Both new SSDs offer Seagate’s IronWolf Health Management with compatible NAS systems, including key partner systems from Synology, QNAP, and ASUSTOR, allowing users to easily monitor their drive’s performance and health.”

Source : Seagate

