New Samsung Jet Cordless Vaccum range launched

Samsung has announced the launch of its new Jet Cordless Vaccum range in the UK and the lineup includes the Jet65 the Jet 75E, the Jet 85, and the Jet 95, which all come with increased power.

The Jet Cordless vacuum makes floor cleaning a breeze! With its Digital Inverter Motor, you get suction power ranging from 150W to an impressive 210W. Plus, its smart air system design ensures smooth airflow, while the multi-cyclonic filtration keeps even the tiniest dust particles at bay.

To clean hard floors easily, the Jet™ 95 Pro comes with a Spray Spinning Sweeper which is armed with dual wet pads, turning your vacuum into a mop, making hard floors look their best. For those with furry friends, the compact and easy to maneuver Pet Tool is optimised for picking up pet hairs that are thin and easy to miss by combining a rubber nozzle and bristles. For those looking for more advanced pet focused features, the Pet Tool + is available on the Jet™ 85 and 95.

The new Jet™ Cordless Vacuum range is also compatible with the Clean Station™ for a truly dust free experience. Users can easily and hygienically empty the dustbin by simply placing their Jet™ vacuum cleaner on the Clean station™.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Jet Cordless Vaccum range over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



