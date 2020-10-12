New Samsung Exynos 1080 processor appears on benchmarks

A new yet to be announced Samsung Exynos processor has recently been benchmarked, the Samsung Exynos 1080.

This could be the processor that Samsung uses in next years Galaxy S21 smartphones, it has apparently scored higher on the benchmarks that the Snapdragon 865+. You can see the scor in the tweet below from Ice Universe.

690,000＋, yes, you read that right, this incredible score comes from Exynos 1080, which exceeds the Snapdragon 865 Plus, especially the GPU. pic.twitter.com/InD72gsKOz — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 12, 2020

Samsung are expected to have two processors as with this years devices, some handsets will get the new Snapdragon processor and others will get the new Exynos processor.

Samsung are expected to launch next years Galaxy S21 handsets some time in March, as soon as we get some more details about the devices, we will let you guys know.

Source Ice Universe, Sammobile

