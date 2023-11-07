New Porsche Panamera interior revealed

Porsche is getting ready to launch its next-generation Porsche Panamera and now we get to see what the car looks like inside with some official photos. The interior of the new Panamera has had a redesign and it now features displays on the passenger side as well as the driver side.

Porsche is going to make their next generation Panamera official on the 24th of November 2023, the new interior design has taken its inspiration from the Porsche Taycan electric vehicle.

The focus on the driver’s axis manifests itself in numerous details. For example, Porsche is placing the toggle switch for navigating through the options provided by the instrument cluster, and the mode switch for selecting the driving programmes, directly on the steering wheel. The gear selector lever is located directly next to it. This decision opens up space on the centre console for an elegant climate control panel that combines touch surfaces and physical switches into a solution that is as intuitive as it is elegant. New, completely finless and electrically adjustable air vents are installed in the centre console. It is possible to switch between several pre-configured and personalised climate control modes at the press of a button. In addition, the storage bin in the centre console offers more space than before.

We are looking forward to seeing the final design of the new Porsche Panamera, as soon as we get some more information on the car, including details on what engine options will be available, we will let you know.

Source Porsche



