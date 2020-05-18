New Porsche 911 Targa shown off on video

The new 202o Porsche 911 Targa was made official earlier, the car comes in two models, the 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4S.

Porsche have now released a promo video for their new 911 Targa and we get to have a look at the car in the video below.

The car is powered by a 3.0 litre six cylinder boxer engine, the Targa 4 has 380 horsepower and a 0 to 62 mph time of 4.2 seconds.

The Targa 4S comes with 443 horsepower and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.6 seconds. Both cars come with the Porsche eight speed PDK as standard and the 4S model is available with a seven speed manual gearbox.

Source Porsche / YouTube

