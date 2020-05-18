Geeky Gadgets

New Porsche 911 Targa shown off on video

Porsche 911 Targa

The new 202o Porsche 911 Targa was made official earlier, the car comes in two models, the 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4S.

Porsche have now released a promo video for their new 911 Targa and we get to have a look at the car in the video below.

The car is powered by a 3.0 litre six cylinder boxer engine, the Targa 4 has 380 horsepower and a 0 to 62 mph time of 4.2 seconds.

The Targa 4S comes with 443 horsepower and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.6 seconds. Both cars come with the Porsche eight speed PDK as standard and the 4S model is available with a seven speed manual gearbox.

