New PlayStation games available this week

Justin Massongill Content Communications Manager at Sony Interactive Entertainment as taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal the new games that will be arriving this week on the PlayStation store.

This week’s highlights include Project Warlock, a first-person shooter offering a fast-paced tribute to the genre’s originators. “Stop by the Workshop between the game’s 60 levels to upgrade weapons and spells, then introduce the game’s demonic denizens to the business end of the Harvester — a devastating quadruple shotgun — and 37 other weapons.”

Here are the new games coming to PlayStation next week:

Beyond Blue – PS4 – Out June 11

– PS4 – Out June 11 Demon’s Tier+ – PS4, PS Vita – Out June 9 (US & Canada only)

– PS4, PS Vita – Out June 9 (US & Canada only) Depth of Extinction – PS4 – Out June 11 (US & Canada only)

– PS4 – Out June 11 (US & Canada only) Epic Dumpster Bear 2 – PS4 – Out June 9 (US & Canada only)

– PS4 – Out June 9 (US & Canada only) Evan’s Remains – PS4 – Out June 11 (US & Canada only)

– PS4 – Out June 11 (US & Canada only) Fault – Milestone One – Out June 9 (EU only)

– Out June 9 (EU only) Firechief – PS4 – Out June 10 (US & Canada only)

– PS4 – Out June 10 (US & Canada only) Firefighters – Airport Heroes – PS4 – Out June 10

– PS4 – Out June 10 Jump King – PS4 – Out June 9

– PS4 – Out June 9 Let’s Create! Pottery VR – PS VR – Out June 12 (US & Canada), June 9 (EU)

– PS VR – Out June 12 (US & Canada), June 9 (EU) Pity Pit – PS4 – Out June 9 (US & Canada), June 10 (EU)

– PS4 – Out June 9 (US & Canada), June 10 (EU) Project Warlock – PS4 – Out June 9

– PS4 – Out June 9 Pushy and Pully in Blockland – PS4 – Out June 9 (EU only)

– PS4 – Out June 9 (EU only) Rooftop Runner – PS4 – Out June 11 (US only)

– PS4 – Out June 11 (US only) Super Soccer Blast – PS4 – Out June 12 (US & Canada only), June 11 (EU)

– PS4 – Out June 12 (US & Canada only), June 11 (EU) Warborn – PS4 – Out June 12

– PS4 – Out June 12 Yoga Master – PS4 – Out June 9 (EU only)

– PS4 – Out June 9 (EU only) Ys: Memories of Celceta – PS4 – Out June 9 (US & Canada only)

– PS4 – Out June 9 (US & Canada only) Zaccaria Pinball – PS4 – Out June 12 (US & Canada only)

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals