New PlayStation Games for April 2020

Justin Massongill Content Communications Manager at Sony Interactive Entertainment has taken to the official PlayStation Blog this week to reveal more details about the new PlayStation games available during April 2020. This month’s PlayStation games include Final Fantasy VII Remake, AFL Evolution 2, Below, Biped, Braveland , Construction Simulator 3 – Console EditionTrilogy, Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike, Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories, Form and more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake – A spectacular reimagining of one of the most visionary games ever, Final Fantasy VII Remake rebuilds and expands the legendary RPG for today. The first entry in a multi-part saga, delivering a level of depth inconceivable for the original. Mind-blowing story, unforgettable characters, epic battles and technical excellence collide.

AFL Evolution 2 – The Evolution Continues. A true reflection of the modern AFL game. Pursue your goals with greater depth, improved draft, free agency and state leagues. Includes Guernsey Creator, Player and Team Management. Create/ share online on FanHub. Play head to head and top the leaderboard, or team up with up to eight mates online.

Below – Explore, Survive, and Discover what lies Below in this brooding, atmospheric dungeon-crawler. Below presents a vast underworld of ever-shifting labyrinths where deadly monstrosities, cunning traps, and a shadowy presence lurk in every passage. What lies below? Only the brave will find out.

Biped – is a physics-based 3D co-op action-adventure game with a strong focus on moment-to-moment collaboration between two players. Two little bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, will walk side by side and embark on a fun and bonding journey to accomplish their mission on planet Earth.

Braveland Trilogy – The story takes place in a hand-drawn world and covers many interesting places and characters. Various warriors will join your army – archers, scouts, healers, footmen, arbalesters and more.

Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition – Construction Simulator 3 returns to Europe! Discover an idyllic European town with officially licensed vehicles by famous brands. Take on diverse and challenging contracts. Shape the skyline of your city and expand your vehicle fleet.

Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike – Convoy is a tactical roguelike in which you cross a wasteland in search of parts for your broken ship. You travel with your combat vehicles and convoy across a wasteland to find parts needed to repair your broken spaceship. Keep your convoy and its cargo safe from raiders, privateers and other enemies during your journey.

For a complete list of all the new PlayStation games available during April 2020 jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PlayStation Blog

