New Peugeot 5008 SUV unveiled

Peugeot has unveiled a new version of its Peugeot 5008 SUV, the car gets a number of upgrades over the previous model.

This include an updated design with a new front end and full LED rear lights, plus a range of new colors and a new Black Pack option.

The new SUV PEUGEOT 5008 features the latest technologies, the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® heightens sensations with a new high-quality display receiver, a new 10-inch high-definition touch screen and provides greater safety by providing the latest in driving aids.

Designed to excel, the new SUV PEUGEOT 5008 will accompany you in your everyday tasks and in your leisure activities. There are limitless options with its new modularity, capable of carrying up to 7 people and without compromising on driving pleasure and comfort.

