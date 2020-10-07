New Peugeot 3008 SUV goes on sale in the UK

The new Peugeot 3008 SUV has gone on sale in the UK and pricing starts at £27,160, Peugeot are also taking orders on their new 5008 SUV and prices start at £29,585.

The new 3008 SUV will land in UK showrooms in early 2021 and the car makers is now taking customer orders on both cars.

The new 3008 SUV is now available to order with enhanced specification, a refreshed trim structure, a choice of advanced powertrains and with a new Black Pack.

On the outside, the new 3008 SUV features a new frameless front grille and gloss black air intakes, while the headlights, daytime running lights and indicators all use advanced LED technology across the range. At the rear, PEUGEOT’s trademark three-claw taillights and new sequential indicators provide a contemporary look.

Inside, the new 3008 SUV features PEUGEOT’s next generation digital i-Cockpit® technology with a 12.3-inch digital head-up instrument panel, a compact steering wheel for improved driving dynamics and, now across all trim levels, a 10-inch high definition capacitive colour touchscreen.

You can find out more information about the new Peugeot 3008 SUV over at Peugeot at the link below.

Source Peugeot

