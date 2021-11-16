New Oppo K9 smartphone appears at TENAA

It looks like Oppo will be adding a new smartphone to its K9 range with the launch of the new Oppo K9, the handset recently appeared at TENAA which is the Chinese equivalent of the FCC.

The range of devices already included the K9, K9S, and the K9 Pro and now a fourth model in the range if on the way.

The new model recently appeared at TENAA with the model number LCGM10 and it will apparently come with a 6.5 inch LCD display.

The display on the handset will feature a Full HD+ resolution and the handset will come with a choice of either 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM.

The new Oppo K9 smartphone will have two different storage options, 128GB and 256GB and it will have a range of cameras. This will include three cameras on the back and a single camera upfront.

On the front of the handset, there will be a single 16-megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the device, there will be a 64-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

As yet there are no details on what processor the handset will come with, it is expected to either be a MediaTek or a Snapdragon processor.

Source GSM Arena

