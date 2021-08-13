New NVIDIA Omniverse Create features demonstrated

Earlier this week NVIDIA announced the availability of its Omniverse Create 2021.3 in open beta, providing users with new features for graphic and content creation. Frank DeLise, Senior Director of Product Management for Omniverse has taken to the official NVIDIA Developer blog to reveal more details about these features and how they can improve your creative workflow.

“NVIDIA Omniverse Create is an app that allows users to assemble, light, simulate, and render large-scale scenes. It is built using NVIDIA Omniverse Kit, and the scene description and in-memory model is based on Pixar’s USD. ” Once your visualization is created in Omniverse Create, you can export your simulation as an MP4, sequential images, or an interactive standalone playback with the app’s Movie Maker tool.

“Omniverse Create can be used on its own or as a companion application alongside popular content creation tools in a connected, collaborative workflow. Omniverse Connectors, or plug-ins to applications, can provide real-time, synchronized feedback. Being an extra viewport with physically accurate path tracing and physics simulation, greatly increases any creative and design workflow.”

Other features of Omniverse Create include:

– Browser Extension: A new set of windows were added for easy browsing of assets, textures, materials, samples, and more.

– Paint Scattering: Users can select assets and randomly scatter using a paint brush. The ability to flood fill areas with percentage ratios makes it easy to create lifelike environments with realistic variety.

– Quick Search: Users can now search for anything with Create, including connected libraries, functions, and tools, by simply typing the name. Quick Search also uses skills to provide contextual suggestions, like suggesting an HDRI map after you place a dome light. It’s a highly extensible system and can be enhanced through AI integration.

For full details on all the new features rolled out in the latest Omniverse Create 2021.3 in open beta release jump over to the official NVIDIA Developer blog by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA

