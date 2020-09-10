New Motorola Razr 2 smartphone shown off on video

The new Motorola Razr 2 smartphone is now official, the handset is a 5G folding smartphone with a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Now we get to have a look at the device and some of its features in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

As we can see front the video the device has had a range of updates over the previous handset, it comes with a 6.2 inch folding display and a 2.7 inch secondary display, there is also a 20 megapixel front facing camera and a 48 megapixel rear camera.

The new Motorola Razr 2 retails for $1,399 in the US and it is available from a range of retailers, it will also be coming to various carriers later this year.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

