Motorola Razr 2 gets official

We have been hearing lots of rumors about the new Motorola Razr 2 smartphone, the handset is now official and we have all the details on the device.

The second generation Motorola Razr has had a number of upgrades over the first generation device, the handset comes with a 6.2 inch folding display with a resolution of 2142 x 876 and a 2.7 inch secondary display with a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage.

The device comes with a 2800 mAh battery and it features a 20 megapixel camera on the back, on the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat.

The new Motorola Razr 2 smartphone will retail for about $1399, you can find out more details about it over at the link below.

In the U.S., the new razr will be available universally unlocked this fall at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Amazon.com and Motorola.com for $1,399.99. Additionally, the new razr will be available through AT&T and T-Mobile this fall.

Source Motorola

