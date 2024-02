New Mini Cooper C and Cooper S unveiled

Mini has unveiled the 2024 Mini Cooper and there will be two different models in the range, the Mini Cooper C and the Mini Cooper S, the Cooper C comes with 154 horsepower and a 0 to 62 mph time of 7.7 seconds, and the Cooper S has 201 horsepower and a 0 to 62 mph time of 6.6 seconds.

Within the new model family, MINI designates the performance levels of its petrol engines for the MINI Cooper using the letter C and for the performance-enhanced model using the letter S. The attractive powertrain portfolio of the new three-door MINI is thus complemented by two efficient petrol engines with a choice of three or four cylinders. The brand’s iconic go-kart feeling is brought to the road in the new generation MINI. The MINI Cooper’s minimalist design is a combination of traditional brand values and impressive clarity.

“At MINI, ‘Power of Choice” means that in addition to all-electric MINI models, we also offer models such as the new MINI Cooper with petrol engine. The car is ideal for all those people who want to drive a classic MINI 3-door and appreciate the traditional performance and characteristic sound of a combustion engine,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Mini Cooper C and Mini Cooper S models over at the Mini website at the link below, pricing starts at 22,300 for the Cooper C and £26,700 for the Cooper S.

Source Mini



