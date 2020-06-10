New Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Night Edition unveiled

Mercedes are launching a new special edition version of the Maybacj S 650, the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Night Edition.

There will be just 15 units of the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Night Edition made and each one will be powered by a 621 horsepower 6.0 liter V12 biturbo.

The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Sedan represents the absolute pinnacle of luxury for the Mercedes-Maybach brand in the U.S. market, offering refined spaciousness, unparalleled comfort and effortless power to meet even the most discerning standards. Today Mercedes-Benz USA unveiled the highly exclusive new S 650 Maybach Night Edition featuring unique and distinctive black and carbon fiber elements. Available for the 2020 model year, this stunning special edition is limited to just 15 units and is only available for the U.S. market.

As a benchmark in the super-luxury segment, the Maybach S 650 sets new standards in its sumptuous interior with features such as two executive rear seats with a 43-degree recline angle and power calf rests, front and rear seats with massage feature, a wood/leather steering wheel and leather covered door sills and seat consoles, extended interior ambient lighting in the rear cabin and rear seat entertainment.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Night Edition over at Mercedes at the link below. If you want one its is going to start at $242,950.

Source Mercedes

