New Mercedes AMG GLA 45 performance SUV unveiled

Mercedes have unveiled a performance versions of their baby SUV, the Mercedes AMG GLA 45 and the car comes with 382 horsepower.

The new Mercedes AMG GLA 45 is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine and it also comes with 354 lb-ft of torque, plus an AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. The car comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 155 miles per hour.

The second generation of our very successful compact sports model is now complete. The GLA portfolio, in the form of the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45, now also includes our innovative four-cylinder turbo engine, so setting the benchmark in this segment. In addition, the new GLA 45 is not only significantly more dynamic, but also more practical in everyday use than its predecessor, thereby ensuring its appeal to a dynamic, leisure-oriented target group,” says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

One new feature which makes a substantial contribution to the incomparable driving experience is the active, fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive: this system offers selective power distribution to the wheels on the rear axle via AMG TORQUE CONTROL. This means that the power is distributed to the left and right rear wheels flexibly and at different ratios, according to the current driving situation – resulting in optimized traction, whatever the road surface conditions and whatever the route. This is made possible by a redesigned rear axle differential featuring two multi-disc clutches, which selectively provide the flow of power to each individual rear wheel.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes AMG GLA 45 over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Mercedes Benz

