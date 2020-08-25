New McLaren flexible vehicle architecture for next generation hybrid models

McLaren has unveiled it new flexible vehicle architecture that will be used for its future hybrid supercars, a new ultra lightweight carbon fiber chassis.

The first new McLaren hybrid supercar to use this platform will launch in 2021, McLaren has not revealed any details about the car as yet.

“The new ground-breaking vehicle architecture is every bit as revolutionary as the MonoCell chassis we introduced with the company’s first car, the 12C, when we first embarked on making production vehicles a decade ago.

“This new, ultra-lightweight carbon fibre chassis boasts greater structural integrity and higher levels of quality than ever before with our new MCTC facility quickly becoming recognised as a global centre of excellence in composite materials science and manufacturing.

“Our advanced expertise in light weight composites processes and manufacturing combined with our experience in cutting-edge battery technology and high-performance hybrid propulsion systems means we are ideally placed to deliver to customers levels of electrified high-performance motoring that until now have simply been unattainable.”

Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive.

You can find out more information about the new McLaren flexible vehicle architecture and their new lightweight carbon fiber chassis over at McLaren.

