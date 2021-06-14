New Maserati GranTurismo prototype EV shown off in photos

Maserati are launching their first all electric GT car soon, the Maserati GranTurismo and now the car maker has released some photos of the prototype vehicle.

The photos show the new GT car in camouflage, although we do get an idea on what the car will look like, as yet we do not have any details on what sort of power it will come with.

The first prototype of the new Maserati GranTurismo was driven out of the Maserati Innovation Lab and was photographed on the streets of Modena.

The new Maserati GranTurismo will be the Brand’s first car to adopt a100% electric solution.

Ahead of the launch of the new model, the prototype cars are currently undergoing a period of intensive road and circuit testing, in various conditions of use, to acquire vital data for the preparation of the final setup.

You can find out more information about the new Maserati GranTurismo prototype over at the Maserati website at the link below.

Source Maserati

