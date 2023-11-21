New Lucid Gravity Electric SUV unveiled

Lucid has unveiled its new electric SUV, the Lucid Gravity and this new sports utility vehicle will come with a range of up to 440 miles on a single charge, this certainly sounds very impressive.

The Gravity SUV represents a significant leap forward for Lucid’s world-leading technology and design. Customers will find an unprecedented combination of space and maneuverability, luxury, and versatility, all seamlessly integrated into one remarkable vehicle with the driving experience and range of a true Lucid,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO at Lucid. “Lucid’s innovative proprietary EV powertrain technology and our holistic approach to vehicle engineering already enabled the Air sedan to redefine what was thought possible from a luxury sports sedan. With Gravity, these innovations evolved and our next generation technology is applied with even greater effect, resulting in an electric SUV that can achieve over 440 miles1 of range with a battery pack a little more than half the size of some of our battery-hungry competitors.”

You can find out more details about the new Lucid Gravity electric SUV over at the Lucid website at the link below, pricing for the car will start at $80,000 in the USA, the car will make its debut at the LA Auto Show.

Source Lucid



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals