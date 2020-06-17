New Low-Fi VR trailer released

A new trailer has been released for the cyberpunk Low-Fi game currently underdevelopment and available to preorder for $35. Low-Fi is a massive open-world sandbox style adventure with action elements, with an emphasis on exploration and character driven storyline. Players are free to explore the city and explore further narratives or simply hang out in arcades.

Purchasing Low-Fi before release will give you immediate access to the development build access as well as access to the final release on the VR platform of your choosing upon release. Currently the game is compatible with Oculus Rift, SteamVR and Windows MR headsets.

“A next generation virtual reality simulation in which you as the player patrol the streets (and the skies above them) solving mysteries, fighting crime, or giving in to corruption. The choice is yours.”

“As the player, you are “low-fi”, the street name given to those who cannot merge with the platform, a ubiquitous virtual reality simulation where most of the population now live their lives. You are a police officer and have been transferred to a particularly crime ridden section of city-block 303. The only inhabitants of note in your jurisdiction are other low-fi, and the human intelligence (or lower) artificial life forms who have remained among the citizens after the AI singularity.”

Features include :

– Massive non-linear open world

– Hundreds of crimes and stories to solve and explore complete with branching narratives and dialogue

– Procedural markets will thousands of purchasable item possibilities

– Photo-realistic NPCs

– 3D positional Audio

– Augmented Reality within Virtual Reality with multiple overlay programs

– AI companions (biological and synthetic)

– Gun-play (Optional)

– Arcade Mini-games

Source : UploadVR

