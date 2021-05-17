New ‘Lossless’ logo discovered ahead of Apple Music HiFi launch

Earlier we heard about the teaser for the Apple Music HiFi in the Apple Music app on the iPhone and now a ‘Lossless’ logo has been discovered for Apple Music.

The new Lossless Logo for Apple Music was discovered by Stijn de Vries, who posted the logo on Twitter, you can see the tweet below.

Hmm look at what I found in the Apple Music website…. pic.twitter.com/Lb4HbQ6Nww — Stijn de Vries (@StijnDV) May 17, 2021

Apple are expected to launch their higher end audio version of Apple Music some time tomorrow, it is expected to cost more than the standard version of Apple Music.

As yet we do not know exactly what this new high tier of Apple Music will be called, some rumors have suggested Apple Music HiFi and others Apple Music+, we should have full details tomorrow.

Source Stijn de Vries, MacRumors

