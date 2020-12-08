New Lenovo Tab tablet gets benchmarked

It would appear that Lenovo is getting ready to launch a new Android tablet as a new Lenovo Tab tablet recently got benchmarked.

The Lenovo Tab with the model number Lenovo TB-730-6F recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks and this has revealed some of the tablets specifications.

The tablet is listed with a MediaTek Helio A22 mobile processor and also 2GB of RAM, plus Android 11, those are the only details we know so far about the device.

The previous model has an 8 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and it also came with a 5000 mAh battery. It featured a 5 megapixel rear camera and a 2 megapixel front facing camera.

As soon as we get some more details about the new Lenovo Tab tablet, including some photos of the device, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

