New Lenovo Legion gaming laptops introduced

Lenovo has this week unveiled its new range of Lenovo Lesion gaming laptops, desktop PCs and peripherals. The new Lenovo Legion laptops are powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series or AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processors, and up to the recently announced NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti and RTX 2080 SUPER GPUs with Max-Q Design.

The upgraded Lenovo Legion Y740Si laptop with up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series mobile processors starts at $1,199.99, and Lenovo Legion BoostStation eGPU starts at $249.99 as a standalone accessory or option to bundle with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB GPU. Both are available starting in May 2020.

While the 15-inch Lenovo Legion 7i laptop will start at $1,599.99 and is expected to be available starting in May 2020. The 15-inch Lenovo Legion 5Pi laptop will not be available in North America. Pricing and availability will vary per geography.

The Intel-based 15-inch Lenovo Legion 5i will start at $829.99 and the 17-inch Lenovo Legion 5i laptop will start at $1,129.99. Both sizes are expected to be available starting in May 2020. The AMD-based 15-inch Lenovo Legion 5 will start at $849.99 and is expected to be available starting in May 2020.

Other new Lenovo Legion desktop PCs and peripherals include :

– The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i desktop will start at $799.99 and is expected to be available starting in May 2020. The Lenovo Legion Tower 5 will offer AMD Ryzen desktop processors as an option later this year.

– The 15-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop will start at $729.99 and is expected to be available starting in May 2020. The IdeaPad Gaming 3 will offer AMD Ryzen mobile processors as an option later this year.

– The Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i and IdeaCentre Gaming 5 desktop towers will not be available in North America. Pricing and availability will vary per geography.

New Lenovo Legion monitors announced this week :

– The 25-inch Lenovo Legion Y25-25​Gaming Monitor will start at $319.99 and is expected to be available starting in June 2020.

– The Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse will start at $79.99 and is expected to be available starting in April 2020.

– The Lenovo Legion M300 RGB Gaming Mouse will start at $29.99 and is expected to be available starting in April 2020.

– The Lenovo Legion K300 RGB Gaming Keyboard will start at $49.99 and is expected to be available starting in May 2020.

Source : Lenovo

