New Lenovo A8 smartphone gets benchmarked

It looks like Lenovo is getting ready to release a successor to their A7 smartphone, a new device, the Lenovo A8 has recently been benchmarked.

The Lenovo A8 smartphone recently appeared on Geekbench and the device is listed with a Helio P22 mobile processor.

The handset is also listed with 4GB of RAM and a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging, it will run Android 10, although could feature Android 11 by the time it launches.

These are the only details we know about the handset so far, there are no details on what size display it will feature and also no details on the camera.

Lenovo A8 (L10041) spotted on Geekbench database Mediatek Helio P22 SoC (MT6762V/WB)

4GB RAM and Android 10 The device comes with 5000mAh battery & 10W charging support (via TUV Rheinland).#Lenovo #LenovoA8 pic.twitter.com/lXQixn20yT — Venkatesh Babu.G (@smartvenkat95) September 28, 2020

Source Venkatesh Babu.G

