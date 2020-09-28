Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



New Lenovo A8 smartphone gets benchmarked

By

Lenovo A8

It looks like Lenovo is getting ready to release a successor to their A7 smartphone, a new device, the Lenovo A8 has recently been benchmarked.

The Lenovo A8 smartphone recently appeared on Geekbench and the device is listed with a Helio P22 mobile processor.

The handset is also listed with 4GB of RAM and a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging, it will run Android 10, although could feature Android 11 by the time it launches.

These are the only details we know about the handset so far, there are no details on what size display it will feature and also no details on the camera.

Source Venkatesh Babu.G

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals