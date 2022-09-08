Geeky Gadgets

New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shown off on video

Apple has made their new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones official, there are a total of four models in the range.

The line-up includes the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display and a notch and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display and a notch. The iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and the Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display, these two handsets have a pill-shaped camera hole that Apple calls the ‘Dynamic Island’.

Now we get to find out more details about these new iPhones in a hands-on video from Marques Brownlee, lets’s find out more details about the new iPhones.

As we can see from the video Apple has attempted to turn the pill-shaped camera hole on the front of the device into a feature. Dynamic Island shows notifications and has a range of functions and more.

Apple will start taking pre-orders of its new iPhones from tomorrow, and the iPhone 14 starts at $799, and the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $899. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at and the 14 Pro Max starts at $999 and $1099.

Apple has now increased the prices of their iPhones in the UK, the iPhone 14 starts at £849, up £70 from the iPhone 14, and the iPhone 14 Plus costs £949. The Pro models are even more expensive, the 14 Pro costs £1099 and the Pro Max costs £1199.

