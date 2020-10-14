New iPhone 12 smartphones coming to EE

As well as Vodafone and Sky Mobile, EE has also confirmed that Apple’s new range of iPhone 12 smartphones are headed to its network.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are all coming to EE, the carrier has not revealed pricing as yet.

iPhone 12 pushes everything forward with superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. A new dual-camera system. And a beautiful Super Retina XDR display, so you can see everything in vivid detail. iPhone 12 is available to pre-order on Friday 16 October at 1PM. iPhone 12 mini is available to pre-order 6 November at 1PM.

You can find out more details about Apple’s new range of iPhones coming to EE over at their website at the link below.

Source EE

