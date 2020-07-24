New iOS 14 features for Apple AirPods shown off on video

There are lots of new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 and now we have some more details on the new AirPods features.

Apple AirPods will get lots more functions with the introduction of iOS 14 and the guys from MacRumors have put together a great video showing off these new features.

As we can see there are quite a few new features coming to the AirPods and AirPods Pro with the new update, one which will be really useful is the automatic device switching feature.

There are also a range of other new features which will allow you to make a number of changes to the settings on the AirPods. We are expecting the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 update to be release some time in September or October.

Source & Image Credit MacRumors

