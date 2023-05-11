New Hyundai i20 facelift unbveoled

Hyundai has unveiled its new i20- and the car gets a facelift and a range of upgrades and features over the previous model, this includes an updated design and also the latest technology.

The design changes include some new front and rear bumpers and also a new tail light design and some new wheels which look interesting from the press photos.

New i20’s design has been praised for its emotional and dynamic styling that harmonises proportion, architecture, styling and technology on both the exterior and interior. The model retains its sporty stance thanks to its low roof profile and long wheelbase. These features enhance the vehicle’s aerodynamics by lowering air resistance, which also improves handling and heightens fuel efficiency. A dynamic light signature emphasises its overall bold look, punctuated by Z-shaped LED rear lamps. Even with compact B‑segment dimensions, the new i20 offers customers plenty of interior room, as well as 352 litres of boot space with the rear seats up, and 1,165 litres with the rear seats folded down. This new addition to Hyundai’s line-up is available in eight exterior colours and an optional black two-tone roof. Three exterior colours are brand-new: Lucid Lime Metallic, Lumen Grey Pearl, and Meta Blue Pearl. Returning colours include Atlas White, Phantom Black Pearl, Aurora Grey Pearl, Dragon Red Pearl, and Mangrove Green Pearl.

You can find out more details about the updated Hyundai i20 over at the Hyundai website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing on this updated i20.

Source Hyundai





