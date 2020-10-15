New Google Pixel 5 lands on Vodafone

The new Google Pixel 5 smartphone is now available to buy from Vodafone and the handset is available on a range of contracts with the carrier.
The device is available from £51 a month with £29 up front and if you order before the 20th of October you will get a free pair of Bose QC 35 II Headphones worth £299.
The Google Pixel 5 is available with 24GB of data for just £51 a month (£29 upfront cost). Alternatively, customers can purchase the device on one of Vodafone’s unlimited plans:
- Vodafone Unlimited Max: – £63 per month (£19 upfront cost) for the Google Pixel 5 – gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for watching live TV and sport in ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on-the-go or downloading boxsets in super-quick time. The plan also provides access to 5G in more places across Europe than any other operator – perfect for when the time is right to travel again.
- Vodafone Unlimited – £58 per month (£19 upfront cost) for the Google Pixel 5 – offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps. This makes it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.
- Vodafone Unlimited Lite – £54 per month (£19 upfront cost) for the Google Pixel 5 – offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps. This service is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.
You can find out more information about the new Google Pixel 5 smartphone over at Vodafone at the link below.
Source Vodafone