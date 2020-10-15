New Google Pixel 5 lands on Vodafone

The new Google Pixel 5 smartphone is now available to buy from Vodafone and the handset is available on a range of contracts with the carrier.

The device is available from £51 a month with £29 up front and if you order before the 20th of October you will get a free pair of Bose QC 35 II Headphones worth £299.

The Google Pixel 5 is available with 24GB of data for just £51 a month (£29 upfront cost). Alternatively, customers can purchase the device on one of Vodafone’s unlimited plans:

Vodafone Unlimited Max: – £63 per month (£19 upfront cost) for the Google Pixel 5 – gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for watching live TV and sport in ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on-the-go or downloading boxsets in super-quick time. The plan also provides access to 5G in more places across Europe than any other operator – perfect for when the time is right to travel again.

Vodafone Unlimited – £58 per month (£19 upfront cost) for the Google Pixel 5 – offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps. This makes it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite – £54 per month (£19 upfront cost) for the Google Pixel 5 – offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps. This service is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more information about the new Google Pixel 5 smartphone over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

