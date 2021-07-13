New Google Drive desktop app combines Backup, Sync and Drive apps

Google has released a new Drive desktop application created to replace the existing Backup, Sync and Drive File Stream applications rolling them into one convenient application which is supported by Windows and macOS. Using the new Google Drive desktop app users will be able to access files directly from the cloud on their preferred computer, freeing up disk space from your local storage as well as saving network bandwidth.

Thanks to the Google cloud storage system any changes you or your collaborators make will automatically be updated everywhere, providing you and your team with access to the latest version of your documents whether you are viewing it on your desktop or mobile devices. Google are now combining the old Backup and Sync applications mainly created for consumer users together with the business orientated application Drive File Stream, “bringing people the best and most used features from both” says Google.

Features of the new Google Drive desktop app includes the ability to upload and synchronize your photos and videos Google Photos and/or Google Drive. Synchronize external storage devices to the cloud such as external hard drives or USB flash drives. As well as the ability to Mirror Drive files on your desktop, allowing you to have quicker access to certain files directly from your computer hard drive.

“Each year, people are creating more content and using more devices to access that content. So it’s more critical than ever to be able to keep files, folders and photos safe, synced between devices, backed up and organized. To address this, in the coming weeks we’ll be rolling out a number of new features for Drive for desktop (Windows, macOS), our unified sync client that lets you easily sync your content across all your devices and the cloud.”

Source : Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals