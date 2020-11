New Ford Kuga hybrid SUV unveiled

Ford has unveiled a new hybrid version of their Kuga SUV and the car comes with 190 PS and it features a 1.1 kWh battery and a 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine.

The car has an all electric range of up to 56 km and it features a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 9.1 seconds.

Kuga Hybrid is also the first Kuga to combine an electrified powertrain with the option of Ford’s sophisticated Intelligent All-Wheel Drive 2 technology depending on market, for an optimised driving experience. Both front-wheel drive and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive variants enhance the fun-to-drive, 190 PS character using a simulated gear-shift function for the power-split transmission. The technology is designed to emulate the familiar gear-changes of a conventional automatic transmission for greater driver engagement.

“Each of our electrified Kuga models brings a unique set of benefits. For our new Kuga Hybrid that includes fuel efficiency and driving range to rival diesel, the extra confidence offered by Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, and the effortless refinement of charging cable-free, pure-electric driving,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe.

