New European Kia Sportage gets official

We recently saw some teaser photos of the new Kia Sportage and now Kia has launched their new European Kia Sportage.

The European Kia Sportage will be shown off at the IAA Mobility between the 7th and 12th of September, the car comes with a new design and the latest technology.

Kia Europe has today revealed the dedicated European Sportage, which has been carefully crafted to establish new benchmarks across the SUV segment in Europe. It combines a sleek yet muscular and modern exterior design with a cutting-edge premium interior featuring a swooping integrated curved display that houses the very latest advancements in connectivity tech.

Developed on a new architecture, the European Sportage benefits from a European-focused high-tech engineering program that has realized an optimal wheelbase and ideal dimensions and proportions for European roads. This meticulous approach has helped create an SUV that is a perfect fit for European requirements, underscoring its everyday practicality and usability. Such a progressive and tailored package has also resulted in luggage capacity, headroom and legroom all being substantially increased over the outgoing Sportage model, with best-in-class legroom for the second-row passengers.

You can find out more details about the new European Kia Sportage over at Kia at the link below, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Kia

