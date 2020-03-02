New Etsy advertising policy takes effect April 14th 2020

On April 14th, 2020 Etsy will be rolling out a new advertising policy which is causing a stir with makers. For example if you made less than $10,000 in the last 12 months will be charged a 15% fee (on the the amount you made from your sale before the advertising fee was applied) for any order attributed to an off-site advert.

“We’re introducing an updated advertising service, Offsite Ads, which uses Etsy’s budget and expertise to promote your items on multiple high-traffic sites including Google, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Bing. When a shopper clicks on one of those online ads for your products and purchases from your shop within 30 days, you’ll pay an advertising fee. You only pay an advertising fee when you make a sale – eliminating the risk you could pay for ads that don’t work for you. Offsite Ads is only available on Etsy – we designed it with the unique needs of Etsy shop owners in mind.”

“Etsy advertises listings throughout the web, including in search engine results and social media apps like Facebook. Etsy offers this service with no upfront costs to you: you only pay an advertising fee when you make a sale. Your listings may be included in these advertisements. Etsy may at our discretion automatically advertise your listings with our partners.

Until 14th April 2020, you won’t be charged a fee for any orders that result from Offsite Ads. If you make a sale from a click on one of Etsy’s Offsite Ads after 14th April, you’ll pay an advertising fee for that order. Offsite ads may be optional for your shop, depending on the revenue you’ve made on Etsy in the past 12 months. The offsite advertising fee for an order will never exceed 100 USD (approximately 78 GBP), regardless of the order total for an order attributed to an Offsite Ad.”

The Etsy off site advertising fee depends on the revenue you’ve made on Etsy in the past 365 days:

– If you made less than $10,000 USD (approximately 7,800 GBP), you’ll be charged a 15% fee for an order attributed to an Offsite Ad on the the amount you made from your sale before the advertising fee was applied.

– If you made at least 10,000 USD, you’ll get a discounted fee of 12%.

Learn more about the new Etsy advertising policy and where adverts may appear jump over to the official Etsy support site by following the link below.

Source : Etsy

