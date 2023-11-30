New Dacia Duster SUV gets official

Dacia has revealed its latest SUV the new Dacia Duster and the new model comes with a range of upgrades over the previous version, this includes some new hybrid powertrains for the Duster.

The new Dacia Duster proudly stands on the CMF-B platform, a cornerstone of Dacia’s innovative industrial approach. This versatile and highly adaptable platform first made its debut with the latest Sandero and Logan models, and then with the Jogger. It’s the perfect foundation for Dacia to bring its exciting product vision to life, offering all the flexibility needed to explore new possibilities.

The All-New Dacia Duster opens the next chapter in the story of a model that has grown into a standard-setter in its market. It is an all-round icon, encapsulating everything the Dacia brand stands for: ‘Robust and Outdoor’, ‘Essential but Cool’, and ‘Eco-Smart’. Duster was born in 2010, overhauled for the first time in 2017, and rose to the top by rewriting the SUV rulebook.

Duster is a proven success story. In its 13-year-long career, it has been awarded more than 40 accolades, production stands at 2.2 million units and counting, and it is steadily increasing in popularity, ranking as Europe’s best-selling SUV across all segments in the retail market in 2022. Around 1,000 Duster SUVs roll off the production lines at Dacia’s plant in Pitesti, Romania, every day – about one every minute!

You can find out more information about the latest generation Dacia Duster over at the company’s website at the link below, there are no details on pricing for the latest generation Duster.

