New Cupra Terramar SUV gets Official

The CUPRA Terramar SUV represents a significant step forward for the CUPRA brand, introducing a bold and confident design that sets a new standard in the automotive market. This sporty SUV aims to capture the attention of a wider audience by offering a unique combination of performance, style, and innovative technology. The Terramar is poised to transform the SUV segment, delivering an unparalleled level of emotion, performance, and design that stands out in Europe’s fastest-growing automotive category. With its striking appearance and impressive capabilities, the CUPRA Terramar is set to make a lasting impact on the SUV landscape.

Powertrain Options and Performance

The CUPRA Terramar features an impressive range of powertrain options, including the latest generation of plug-in hybrid technology (eHybrid). This advanced powertrain delivers a remarkable 272PS (200kW) of power and offers an all-electric range exceeding 100km, providing drivers with the flexibility to switch between electric and hybrid modes seamlessly. The Terramar’s driving dynamics are further enhanced by a suite of high-performance features, including standard sport suspension, progressive steering, adaptive chassis control, and Akebono brakes. These advanced technologies work in harmony to deliver a thrilling and responsive driving experience, ensuring that the Terramar excels in both performance and handling.

Pricing and Availability

Automotive enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the arrival of the CUPRA Terramar will be pleased to know that it will be available for purchase starting in the last quarter of this year. While the exact pricing details have not yet been disclosed, the vehicle’s production will take place at Audi’s state-of-the-art Györ plant in Hungary, ensuring the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. In addition to the standard model, a limited edition “Terramar America’s Cup” version will be offered, with only 1,337 units produced. This exclusive edition will showcase unique design elements and style cues inspired by the prestigious America’s Cup sailing competition, making it a highly sought-after collector’s item for CUPRA aficionados and sailing enthusiasts alike.

Specifications

Powertrain: Plug-in hybrid technology (eHybrid)

Power Output: 272PS (200kW)

All-Electric Range: More than 100km

Suspension: Standard sport suspension

Steering: Progressive steering

Chassis: Adaptive chassis control

Brakes: Akebono brakes

Limited Edition: Terramar America’s Cup (1,337 units)

Production Location: Audi’s Györ plant, Hungary

Availability: Last quarter of this year

The CUPRA Brand: Innovation and Performance

Beyond the Terramar, the CUPRA brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles that seamlessly blend performance and innovative design. From compact cars to high-performance models, CUPRA continues to expand its global presence, with more than 800 CUPRA garages worldwide. The brand’s unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering has solidified its position as a top choice for discerning drivers who demand the best in terms of performance, style, and technology.

As the automotive industry evolves, CUPRA remains at the forefront, consistently delivering vehicles that exceed expectations and inspire a new generation of enthusiasts. With the introduction of the CUPRA Terramar SUV, the brand is poised to redefine the sporty SUV segment, offering a vehicle that combines the practicality and versatility of an SUV with the exhilarating performance and bold design that have become synonymous with the CUPRA name.

Source Seat



