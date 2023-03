New BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition world premiere at Amelia Island

BMW has showcased its new BMW X5 and BMW X6 SUVs at Amelia Island and this will include the new New BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition.

The new BMW X5 and X6 SUVs were shown off at the 28th Concours d’Elegance 2023 in Florida, along with some other models including a classic BMW 507.

For classic car fans in North America, the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance has long been the perfect season-opening event. And the 28th running of the spring get-together shone the spotlight on exquisite rarities from days gone by, as well new models from Bavaria. BMW and BMW M GmbH joined forces to present the new editions of their Sports Activity Vehicles and Sports Activity Coupés – produced at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg. Introduced to the public for first time were the new BMW X5 and new BMW X6, plus the BMW X5 M Competition (fuel consumption, combined: 13.1 – 12.9 l/100 km [21.6 – 21.9 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions, combined: 295 – 291 g/km in the WLTP cycle) and BMW X6 M Competition (fuel consumption, combined: 12.9 – 12.7 l/100 km [21.9 – 22.2 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions, combined: 292 – 287 g/km in the WLTP cycle) high-performance models, with their extensively upgraded design and technology.

You can find out more details about the new BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition and the standard X5 and X6 SUVs over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW





