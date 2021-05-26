New BMW M4 Competition Convertible unveiled

BMW is launching a convertible version of their M4 , the BMW M4 Competition Convertible and the car comes with 510 horsepower.

This gives the new M4 Competition Convertible a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 3.7 seconds, the car is powered by a six cylinder in-line engine with BMW’s M TwinPower Turbo technology.

The car comes with a new soft top that is 40 percent lighter than the model it replaces and it can be opened or closed in just 18 seconds.

BMW M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive breaks new ground for M as an open-top high-performance sports car with all-wheel drive. Compelling blend of exclusive driving pleasure and majestic performance. Classic M formula of dynamism, agility and precision combined with uncompromising everyday usability and long-distance capabilities. Unobstructed access to the sun and onrushing wind, and direct immersion in the engine’s soundtrack with the roof down, create a performance experience of standout intensity. Launch immediately after the start of production in July 2021.

You can find out more information about the new M4 Competition Convertible at the link below, the car will start at £81,915 and it will go on sale in July.

Source BMW

