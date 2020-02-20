New BMW M340d xDrive is the fastest diesel in the UK

BMW has announced the launch of their new BMW M340d, the car is the fastest diesel car that you can buy in the UK, it comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.6 seconds.

The new BMW M340d is available as a sedan and an estate and it comes with 340 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque.

The arrival of the new BMW M340d xDrive Sedan and BMW M340d xDrive Touring in April 2020 bring that inimitable M feeling to a diesel-fuelled BMW 3 Series for the first time. The potent engine in the new BMW M models teams up with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, bespoke chassis technology and intelligent all-wheel drive. M Sport suspension – including variable sport steering – and M Sport brakes are fitted as standard on both models, likewise the M Sport differential. M-specific exterior features with optimised aerodynamic properties are part of an overall package that leaves no stone unturned in the provision of supreme performance.

You can find out more information about the new BMW M340d Sedan and new BMW M340d xDrive Touring over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW, Top Gear

