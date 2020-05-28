New BMW 4 Series coupe ahead of next month’s launch

The current BMW 4 Series was introduced back in 2013 and now BMW is getting ready to launch the next generation car.

BMW has released a teaser photo of their new 4 Series and as we can see it look like there will be some changes to the front end with a newly designed kidney grille and also new headlights.

We are expecting to see a number of other change to the car externally and internally and also some new engines.

BMW are holding a press conference online on the 2nd of June 2020, the press conference will take place at 6pm CEST and it will be an online only event. You can find out more dteails about the event at the link below.

Source BMW

