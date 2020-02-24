New Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible unveiled

Bentley have launched a new version of their Continetal, the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible.



The new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible comes with exclusive 22 inch wheels and a number of bespoke features.

The new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible has been created to appeal to those customers wanting an even greater focus on beautiful details. Taking pride of position between the cut-crystal inspired, precision-made headlamps, Bentley Mulliner introduces a bold new Double Diamond front grille which is further complemented by bespoke Mulliner branded side vents that continue the unique silver on black diamond theme.

The new Double Diamond design has been inspired by Bentley’s exclusive Diamond-in-Diamond interior quilting design concept, which adorns all four seats, the door casings, rear quarters and now for the first time furnishes the tonneau cover. The Diamond-in-Diamond interior quilting itself has been tailored to include contrast stitching in two complementary colours to accentuate the thread against the quilting. It takes almost 400,000 stitches to deliver this quilting across the cabin of the car, with each diamond containing exactly 712 individual stitches – each one precisely aligned to point to the centre of the diamond it creates. Developing the embroidery process to deliver this process alone took 18 months.

You can find out more information about the new Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible over ta Bentley at the link below.

Source Bentley

