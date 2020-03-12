New Beastie Boys Story for Apple TV+ released (Video)

Apple has released a new trailer for the Beastie Boys Story documentary that is coming to Apple TV+, the documentary will be available on the streaming service from the 24th of April 2020.

The new documentary will also be released in some iMax movie theaters from the 2nd of April 2020, have a look at the trailer below.

The story of 3 friends who inspired each other and the world. Beastie Boys Story coming April 24 to Apple TV+ and in select IMAX theaters on April 2.

Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator and former hall monitor, Spike Jonze.

You can find out more details about this new documentary about the Beastie Boys over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple

