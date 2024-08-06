New Audi e-tron GT Now Available For £107,730 OTR

The Audi e-tron GT is set to redefine the world of electric performance vehicles with its stunning design, innovative technology, and exhilarating driving dynamics. This electrified four-door coupe, available in the UK with a starting price of £107,730, comes in three distinct variants: the S e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT performance. Each model offers unique enhancements in styling, driving range, performance, charging capabilities, and handling, solidifying the e-tron GT’s position as a standout in the rapidly growing electric vehicle market.

The e-tron GT’s captivating exterior design is characterized by its sleek, aerodynamic lines and muscular proportions, which not only turn heads but also contribute to its impressive efficiency. The interior of the vehicle is equally impressive, featuring premium materials, advanced technology, and a spacious, comfortable cabin that offers a luxurious experience for both driver and passengers.

Pricing and Availability

The highly anticipated Audi e-tron GT models are now available for order in the UK, with deliveries expected to commence later this summer. The entry-level S e-tron GT starts at £107,730, while the RS e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT performance are priced at £126,330 and £142,830, respectively. Customers can further customize their e-tron GT with a range of additional options and packages, such as the Technology Pack Pro and various Carbon Black and Carbon Vorsprung specifications, allowing them to tailor the vehicle to their individual preferences and needs.

The e-tron GT’s competitive pricing and extensive customization options make it an attractive choice for consumers looking to embrace the future of electric mobility without compromising on performance, luxury, or style.

Performance and Efficiency

The Audi e-tron GT series delivers breathtaking performance across all its variants. The S e-tron GT features a maximum combined output of 680PS and can accelerate from 0-62mph in a mere 3.4 seconds, offering an exhilarating driving experience. The RS e-tron GT takes performance to the next level, producing an impressive 856PS and completing the same sprint in just 2.8 seconds. For those seeking the ultimate in electric performance, the RS e-tron GT performance sits at the pinnacle of the lineup, delivering a staggering 925PS and a blistering 0-62mph time of 2.5 seconds.

All e-tron GT models are equipped with a high-voltage battery boasting a gross capacity of 105 kWh, which provides a maximum driving range of up to 374 miles on a single charge. This impressive range, combined with the vehicle’s exceptional performance, makes the e-tron GT a practical and thrilling choice for daily driving and long-distance trips alike.

Advanced Charging and Suspension

One of the most significant advancements in the new Audi e-tron GT is its improved charging efficiency. The vehicle is capable of replenishing 80% of its battery in just 18 minutes when connected to a high-power charging station, significantly reducing downtime and making long-distance travel more convenient than ever before.

In addition to its impressive charging capabilities, the e-tron GT features a redeveloped adaptive air suspension system as standard across all variants. This advanced suspension setup enhances both driving dynamics and comfort, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride in various driving conditions. The S e-tron GT Vorsprung and RS e-tron GT Vorsprung models take this a step further, offering an even more sophisticated active suspension system that continuously adapts to the road surface and driving style, providing an unparalleled level of control and refinement.

The Future of Electric Mobility

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the Audi e-tron GT represents a significant step forward in the realm of electric mobility. With its innovative technology, impressive performance, and luxurious design, the e-tron GT is poised to attract a wide range of consumers, from performance enthusiasts to environmentally conscious drivers seeking a premium electric vehicle.

The success of the e-tron GT is likely to inspire further advancements in electric vehicle technology, as manufacturers strive to improve battery capacity, charging infrastructure, and overall performance. As more consumers embrace electric vehicles, the demand for a comprehensive network of charging stations will continue to grow, making electric mobility an increasingly viable option for drivers across the globe.

Moreover, the e-tron GT’s impressive performance capabilities demonstrate that electric vehicles can offer an exhilarating driving experience without compromising on sustainability. As technology continues to advance, it is likely that electric vehicles will not only match but eventually surpass the performance of their combustion-engine counterparts, ushering in a new era of high-performance, eco-friendly transportation.

Summary

The new Audi e-tron GT is a remarkable achievement in the world of electric vehicles, offering a compelling combination of performance, luxury, and sustainability. With its advanced technology, impressive driving range, and exhilarating performance, the e-tron GT is set to redefine the expectations of what an electric vehicle can offer.

As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, the e-tron GT serves as a testament to Audi’s commitment to innovation and its vision for a more sustainable future. As more manufacturers follow suit and consumers embrace electric mobility, the e-tron GT will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping the future of transportation.

Source Audi



