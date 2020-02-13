New Audi e-tron 50 revealed, cost £59,900

Audi has launched a new version of their e-tron electric vehicle, the Audi e-tron 50 and this model is more affordable than the 55 model

The Audi e-tron 50 will cost £59,900 on the road, the 55 version of the e-tron is available for £70,000 plus, so Audi are definitely trying to make their electric vehicles more affordable with this new model.

“This new version of the e-tron opens up the possibility of driving ultra-economically and with zero local emissions to a wider customer base,” says Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle. “Our research has shown that on a daily basis many prospective buyers will cover significantly less than the 190-mile maximum achievable in the e-tron 50 on a full charge, so for them this more accessible yet no less accomplished variant makes perfect sense. It is also notable for introducing attractive new specification options, including the ever popular S line, that will roll out across the e-tron range in the longer term.”

The new specification hierarchy delivers visual appeal, comfort and convenience at every level. Externally, lead-in Technik models feature 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and contrast finish bumpers, and inside offer heated and electrically adjustable front seats upholstered in Twin leather, MMI Navigation Plus and the Audi Smartphone and Audi Music interfaces, among many other fixtures. Sport models are distinguishable by their 20-inch five-arm contrast grey alloy wheels, and inside gain features such as sport seats upholstered in Valcona leather, additional Audi Music Interface access for rear passengers and Audi Phonebox wireless charging.

You can find out more details about the new Audi e-tron 50 over at Audi at the link below, the car is available to order as of now.

Source Audi

