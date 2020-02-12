New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster unveiled

Aston Martin has unveiled a new convertible sports car, the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster and according to the company it features the fastest fully automatic convertible roof.

The roof on the car can be put either down or up in under 7 seconds, the car also comes with a 4.0 litre V8 with twin turbos that produces 510 PS and 685 Nm of torque.

The heartbeat of Aston Martin’s sports car range just got that little bit faster with the introduction of the new Vantage Roadster. Joining the Vantage Coupe, which was launched in 2018, this convertible model amplifies the emotional appeal of a model renowned for delivering a compelling blend of potent performance, outstanding dynamics and everyday usability.

Testament to the uncompromising design, engineering and execution of this scintillating open-top two-seater, Vantage Roadster shares the Vantage Coupe’s absolute commitment to driving thrills. Powered by Aston Martin’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo 510PS/685Nm V8 engine and mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, Vantage Roadster accelerates from 0-60mph in just 3.7sec and is capable of 190mph with the roof raised. Weight increases by just 60kg compared with the Coupe thanks to a new, lighter Z-fold roof mechanism and optimised exterior and chassis revisions throughout.

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster comes with a top speed of 190 miles per hour and it features a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 3.7 seconds.

You can find out more information about the new this new Vantage over at Aston Martin at the link below. The car is available to order now and prices start at £126,950.

Source Aston Martin

