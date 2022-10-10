New Apple TV could launch this year

We are expecting a range of new products from Apple before the end of the year, one of these could be a new 2022 Apple TV.

The news of an updated TV comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter, the device will apparently get a range of upgrades.

This will include a new faster processor for the Apple TV, the device is rumored to come with the Apple A14 Bionic processor. This is the same processor that is used in the iPhone 12 smartphones, the current device has the A12 Bionic processor.

As well as an updated processor the 2022 Apple TV is also rumored to come with more RAM, the current model has 3GB of RAM, and the updated model should come with 4GB of RAM.

The device will also apparently come with a new Apple Siri remote, there are references to this new remote in the latest iOS 16 beta. This suggests that Apple is getting ready to launch this updated Apple TV.

There is also the possibility that Apple may change its pricing on its 2022 Apple TV range, the Apple TV 4K retails for $179 and the Apple TV HD starts at $149. Exactly what the new pricing for the devices will be is not known as yet.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals