New Apple Macs coming before the end of October

Apple has been working on a new range of Macs and now it looks like these will be launching before the end of October, the news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter.

It would appear that we will get some new MacBooks later this month and also a new iMac, the new iMac will not be the larger model we have been hearing about, instead it will be a larger version of the 24-inch iMac with a new processor and other updates.

Apple last launched its 24-inch iMac back in 2021 and the device comes with an Apple M1 processor, the new iMac is expected to launch with a new processor, exactly which processor is not known as yet.

There will also be some new MacBooks this month as well, this may include a new 13-inch MacBook and also new MacBook Pro models, more details on what to expect from Mark Gurman are below.

Another clue: Apple retail stores are in short supply of the iMac, as well as the 13-inch MacBook Pro and high-end MacBook Pro — two other models that may be due for a refresh. If you try to order the products from Apple’s website, several configurations won’t arrive until mid-November. That several-week delay is a clear sign that something is about to happen. – Mark Gurman, Bloomberg.

Apple is expected to launch its new range of Macs on either the 30th or 31st of October, as soon as we get some details on exactly what they have planned for their new range of Macs, we will let you know.

