New Apple Arcade games arrive this month

Apple Arcade, the games platform for iOS and Mac devices featuring 200 ad-free games, is set to level up this month with the introduction of four new games and over 30 updates and significant events during August 2023. From classic rhythm games to adorable cat puzzles, Apple Arcade continues to cater to the diverse gaming tastes of its users, ensuring a delightful gaming experience for all ages.

The gaming world is buzzing with the news of the arrival of a SEGA classic, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go. This rhythm game is set to regale Apple Arcade users with new songs and an exclusive Story Mode. Ian Curran, President and COO of SEGA of America, vouches for its exclusivity on Apple Arcade.

New Apple Arcade games

While the rhythm of Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go may entice many, those with a penchant for puzzle games have not been overlooked. Nekograms+, due to be released on August 8, promises to delight users with over 120 levels of charming cat puzzles. On August 18, Kingdoms: Merge & Build will combine kingdom-building gameplay with a puzzle twist, offering a unique gaming experience.

Last but not least, the indie game, finity., is set to launch on August 25. This minimalist, 2D handcrafted game promises a blend of various game elements from chess to Tetris to match-three games, offering a unique challenge to its players.

Apple Arcade is not just about new games, though. Popular games like Crossy Road Castle, Jetpack Joyride 2, and Cooking Mama: Cuisine! are also getting major updates to keep their gameplay fresh and exciting.

Adding a dash of artistry to the gaming spree, Apple Arcade will host a Back-to-School Style Squad event in collaboration with Hasbro’s My Little Pony, PJ Masks, and Tonka. This event will run from August 4-31 in Crayola Create and Play+, making it the perfect creative outlet for young gamers.

With a new addition to its catalog every month, Apple Arcade reaffirms its commitment to offer an enjoyable gaming experience free from ads and in-app purchases. Whether you are a fan of classic rhythm games like Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go or prefer the puzzle world of Nekograms+ and Kingdoms: Merge & Build, or even the indie charm of finity., there’s something for everyone to enjoy on Apple Arcade this August.

Source: Apple



