Some new and existing O2 pay monthly customers will get Disney+ free for 6 months

UK mobile carrier O2 has announced that its new and upgrading pay monthly customers will get the new Disney+ streaming service for free for 6 months.

O2 customers will be able to use the free subscription on their mobile device,on TV or for online streaming.

Subscribers can enjoy the Disney+ experience across mobile and connected TV devices, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. With Disney+ customers can create up to seven different user profiles, with unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, Subscribers will also be able to enjoy commercial-free viewing and stream across four screens simultaneously with a wide selection of 4K Ultra HD and HDR titles. Furthermore, the service also provides parental control functionality in the form of Kids Profiles that enable a child-friendly way to access age-appropriate content.

O2 Extras is available to new and upgrading O2 Pay Monthly customers on handset, tablet and SIM only contracts. Using the My O2 platform customers on eligible tariffs can choose from a range of extras covering areas such as music, video, meditation, books and audiobooks.

You can find out more information about the free 6 month subscription to Disney+ for O2 customers at the link below, you will either need to upgrade your existing contract or take out a new contract to get the offer.

