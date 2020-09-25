New Amazon Blink Outdoor security camera unveiled

Amazon has added a new security camera to its Blink range with the new Blink Outdoor security camera, the camera comes with a battery life of up to two years and is capable of Full HD video in 1080p.

The new Blink Outdoor also comes with IR night vision and two way audio and prices will start at £99.99 in the UK.

Amazon today announced Blink Outdoor and Indoor– Blink’s all-new flagship wireless smart home security cameras that run on two AA lithium batteries for up to two years, making them easy to use and maintain. The cameras boast a sleek new hardware design and offer 1080p HD video, IR night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio. Blink also announced today a new battery expansion pack – which doubles the camera battery life to up to four years in total with normal use, helping customers never miss an important moment.

Using a smartphone and the Blink Home Monitor app, Blink Outdoor and Indoor customers can see a live view of their home, receive motion detection alerts, and use two-way audio to speak to people or pets around their home. Customers can create custom “activity zones” to cut down on unnecessary alerts in high-traffic areas as well as remove sections in their camera’s field-of-view from video recording using Blink’s all-new “privacy zone” feature.

